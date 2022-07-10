H3C SSL VPN <=2022-07-10 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-35416
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-9x76-78gc-r3m9https://github.com/Docker-droid/H3C_SSL_VPN_XSShttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-35416https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/bughunter0xff/recon-scanner
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 11, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
