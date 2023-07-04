Hitachi Pentaho Business Analytics Server - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-43769
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.pentaho.com/hc/en-us/articles/14455561548301--Resolved-Pentaho-BA-Server-Failure-to-Sanitize-Special-Elements-into-a-Different-Plane-Special-Element-Injection-Versions-before-9-4-0-1-and-9-3-0-2-including-8-3-x-Impacted-CVE-2022-43769-https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-43769http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/172296/Pentaho-Business-Server-Authentication-Bypass-SSTI-Code-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 3, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
