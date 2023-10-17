Honeywell PM43 Printers - Command Injection CVE-2023-3710
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3710https://github.com/vpxuser/CVE-2023-3710-POChttps://twitter.com/win3zz/status/1713451282344853634https://hsmftp.honeywell.com:443/en/Software/Printers/Industrial/PM23-PM23c-PM43-PM43c/Current/Firmware/firmwaresignedP1019050004https://hsmftp.honeywell.com:443/en/Software/Printers/Industrial/PM23-PM23c-PM43-PM43c/Current/Firmware/firmwarexasignedP1019050004A
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 12, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
