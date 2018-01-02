MySQL / MariaDB Default Credentials (MySQL Protocol) CVE-2001-0645CVE-2002-1809CVE-2004-1532CVE-2004-2357CVE-2006-1451CVE-2007-2554CVE-2007-6081CVE-2009-0919CVE-2014-3419CVE-2015-4669CVE-2016-6531CVE-2018-15719CVE-2024-22901
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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