Nevma Adaptive Images - Arbitrary File Deletion CVE-2019-14206
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wordpress.org/plugins/adaptive-images/#developershttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/025a47f0-eddc-46dd-b994-e1e824dc5225/https://github.com/markgruffer/markgruffer.github.io/blob/master/_posts/2019-07-19-adaptive-images-for-wordpress-0-6-66-lfi-rce-file-deletion.markdownhttps://markgruffer.github.io/2019/07/19/adaptive-images-for-wordpress-0-6-66-lfi-rce-file-deletion.htmlhttps://wpvulndb.com/vulnerabilities/9468https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-14206
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 21, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
