PHP < 5.3.13, 5.4.x < 5.4.3 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Active Check CVE-2012-1823CVE-2012-2311CVE-2012-2336CVE-2012-2335
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://web.archive.org/web/20190212080415/http://eindbazen.net/2012/05/php-cgi-advisory-cve-2012-1823/https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/520827https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=61910https://www.php.net/manual/en/security.cgi-bin.phphttps://web.archive.org/web/20210121223743/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/53388https://web.archive.org/web/20120709064615/http://www.h-online.com/open/news/item/Critical-open-hole-in-PHP-creates-risks-Update-2-1567532.htmlhttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.