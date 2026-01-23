phpMyAdmin < 5.0.3 - SQL Injection CVE-2020-26935
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2020-6/https://github.com/phpmyadmin/phpmyadmin/commit/d09ab9bc9d634ad08b866d42bb8c4109869d38d2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-26935
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 10, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.