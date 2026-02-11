Premium Addons for Elementor - Unauthenticated Information Disclosure CVE-2025-14155
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-14155https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/135c33bb-5ec2-4697-9340-1d2651ff3a0b?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/premium-addons-for-elementor/tags/4.11.53/includes/addons-integration.php#L1624https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3416254/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 23, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
