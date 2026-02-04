VMWare Cloud Foundation NSX-V - XML External Entity (XXE) CVE-2022-31678
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://srcincite.io/advisories/src-2022-0022/https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2022-0027.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2022-31678
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 28, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
