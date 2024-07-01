CVE-2024-6387 enables remote, unauthenticated attackers to execute code with unsandboxed root privileges on glibc-based Linux systems. This vulnerability, named as a regression, refers to CVE-2006-5051, a "Signal handler race condition in OpenSSH before version 4.4 that allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (crash) and potentially execute arbitrary code."

This regression was introduced in October 2020 (OpenSSH 8.5p1) by commit 752250c ("revised log infrastructure for OpenSSH"), which accidentally removed an #ifdef DO_LOG_SAFE_IN_SIGHAND from the sigdie() function. This function is directly called by SSHD's SIGALRM handler.

As a result, if a client fails to authenticate within the LoginGraceTime period (120 seconds by default, 600 seconds in older OpenSSH versions), SSHD's SIGALRM handler is called asynchronously. However, this signal handler invokes various functions that are not async-signal-safe, such as syslog(). This race condition affects SSHD in its default configuration.