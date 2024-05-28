By cracking these password hashes, and if the Security Gateway allows password-only authentication, the attacker can potentially authenticate using the cracked passwords.

For instance, an attacker can access the /etc/shadow file, revealing password hashes for local accounts, or access the SSH private keys .

According to the Check Point advisory , CVE-2024-24919 is an Information Disclosure vulnerability. This enables an unauthenticated remote attacker to read the contents of any file on the affected device and extract sensitive information.

How we detect CVE-2024-24919 Our Network Vulnerability Scanner sends the following request: POST /clients/MyCRL HTTP/1.1 Host: < targe t > aCSHELL/../../../../../../../etc/shadow Copy If the content of /etc/shadow is returned, the target is vulnerable. Products affected by CVE-2024-24919 This Check Point remote access vulnerability impacts the following products: Quantum Maestro

Quantum Scalable Chassis

Quantum Security Gateways

Quantum Spark Appliances According to the vendor advisory, the vulnerability applies in the following situations: The IPsec VPN Blade is enabled, but ONLY when included in the Remote Access VPN community. The Mobile Access Software Blade is enabled.

CVE-2024-24919 timeline

May 28, 2024 - The Check Point advisory is published, with the latest security update shared on June 10, 2024.

May 29, 2024 - mnemonic published a blog article stating that this vulnerability started as a zero-day and, with exploitation attempts tracked back to April 30, 2024. More than a month ago, threat actors were already extracting /etc/shadow file and disclosing password hashes.

May 30, 2024 - watchTowr discloses the PoC for this Check Point Security Gateway information disclosure issue in this blog article.

May 31, 2024 - detection of CVE-2024-24919 is added to the Network Vulnerability Scanner on Pentest-Tools.com.

CVE-2024-24919 severity

CVE-2024-24919 has a high severity CVSSv3 score of 8.6 and it is included in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities.

Exploitation of CVE-2024-24919

This vulnerability is easy to exploit and highly critical because it doesn’t require user interaction or special privileges.

Threat actors can read any file on the server, including password hashes for local accounts, service accounts used for connecting to Active Directory, or the database file (ntds.dit) of Microsoft ADDS.

Sensitive files an attacker could extract:

/etc/shadow

/etc/passwd

/home/admin/.ssh/id_rsa

/root/.ssh/id_rsa

/etc/hosts

/etc/resolv.conf

/etc/fstab

/sysimg/CPwrapper/SU/Products.conf

/config/db/initial

/opt/checkpoint/conf/

/etc/ssh/sshd_config

/etc/vpn/vpn.conf

CVE-2024-24919 references