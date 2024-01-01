CVE-2023-44487 Scanner HTTP/2 Rapid Reset Vulnerability

The HTTP/2 network protocol has a Denial of Service (DoS) vulnerability, identified as CVE-2023-44487, which attackers can exploit to cause a service outage.

This issue comes from processing HTTP/2 requests incorrectly, which enables an unauthenticated remote attacker to trigger a DoS attack by manipulating these requests.

CVE-2023-44487 severity

CVE-2023-44487 has a high severity CVSSv3 score of 7.5 and it is included in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities .

CVE-2023-44487 mitigation

If you’re looking for information on how to fix CVE-2023-44487, here are the main guidelines for the main types of technologies impacted.

As a general CVE-2023-44487 remediation, it’s recommended to use the settings provided by the vendor of the server where your HTTP/2 network protocol is running.

CVE-2023-44487 NGINX mitigation

For NGINX, it is recommended to:

Update NGINX to the latest version that has addressed this vulnerability. As vulnerabilities like CVE-2023-44487 are typically patched swiftly, ensure your system is running an updated version that includes the security fix. Make specific configuration adjustments to limit the impact of potential HTTP/2 exploitation, if updating NGINX is not viable:

Disable HTTP/2: If HTTP/2 is not a requirement for your environment, you can disable it temporarily until you can apply the necessary updates. Modify the NGINX configuration by removing or commenting out any http2 parameters in your server block settings.

listen 443 ssl ; # Remove 'http2' from this line if present Copy

Limiting Connection and Stream Parameters: Configure limits for the number of concurrent streams and connections per session to reduce the risk of resource exhaustion:

http2_max_concurrent_streams 64 ; # Limit the number of concurrent streams http2_max_requests 1000 ; # Limit the number of requests per connection Copy

CVE-2023-44487 Apache mitigation

For Apache, it is recommended to: