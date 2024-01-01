ScreenConnect Vulnerability Scanner (CVE-2024-1709)

This vulnerability consists of insufficient restriction on access to a directory path ("path traversal"), classified under CWE-22.

This path traversal flaw that originates in inadequate validation of directory traversal patterns, can let a remote attacker with elevated privileges dispatch an especially crafted HTTP request to access files arbitrarily on the target system.

This issue allows attackers to circumvent authentication mechanisms through an alternative pathway or method, as per CWE-288.

Specifically, an unauthenticated attacker can use CVE-2024-1709 to bypass security controls and gain unrestricted system access.

What’s more, ConnectWise has reported these indicators of compromise, meaning cyber adversaries are using these specific IP addresses: 155.133.5.15 , 155.133.5.14 , 118.69.65.60 .

This issue is present in versions of ScreenConnect up to 23.9.7 .

Huntress, a cybersecurity company, confirmed these vulnerabilities are easily exploitable through a detailed article and video (created by John Hammond) and has devised a temporary solution for affected systems.