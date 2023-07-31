Aajoda Testimonials < 2.2.2 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-2178
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e84b71f9-4208-4efb-90e8-1c778e7d2ebbhttps://downloads.wordpress.org/plugin/aajoda-testimonials.2.1.0.ziphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2178
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 27, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
