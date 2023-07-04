Academy Learning Management System <5.9.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-38553
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFiZffHoeKs&ab_channel=4websecurityhttps://github.com/4websecurity/CVE-2022-38553https://codecanyon.net/item/academy-course-based-learning-management-system/22703468https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-38553http://academy.com
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 26, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
