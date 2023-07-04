ActiveHelper LiveHelp Server 3.1.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2014-4513
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-4513http://codevigilant.com/disclosure/wp-plugin-activehelper-livehelp-a3-cross-site-scripting-xss
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 1, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
