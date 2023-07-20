Adobe ColdFusion - Access Control Bypass CVE-2023-38205
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2023/07/19/cve-2023-38205-adobe-coldfusion-access-control-bypass-fixed/https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/coldfusion/apsb23-47.htmlhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/KEVhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/known_exploited_vulnerbilities_detectors
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 14, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
