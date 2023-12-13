Adobe Connect < 12.1.5 - Local File Disclosure CVE-2023-22232
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/connect/apsb23-05.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-22232http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171390/Adobe-Connect-11.4.5-12.1.5-Local-File-Disclosure.htmlhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 17, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.