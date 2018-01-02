Aerospike Database Server <= 3.10.0.3 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2016-9050CVE-2016-9054CVE-2016-9052CVE-2016-9049CVE-2016-9051CVE-2016-9053
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0264/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/95415http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/95419http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/95421http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0263/http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0265/http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0267/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
