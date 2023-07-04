Anchor CMS 0.12.3 - Error Log Exposure CVE-2018-7251
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/anchorcms/anchor-cms/issues/1247https://twitter.com/finnwea/status/965279233030393856http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/154723/Anchor-CMS-0.12.3a-Information-Disclosure.htmlhttps://github.com/anchorcms/anchor-cms/releases/tag/0.12.7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-7251
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 19, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
