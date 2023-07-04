Apache APISIX Dashboard <2.10.1 - API Unauthorized Access CVE-2021-45232
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://apisix.apache.org/zh/blog/2021/12/28/dashboard-cve-2021-45232/https://github.com/pingpongcult/CVE-2021-45232https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-wcxq-f256-53xphttps://twitter.com/403Timeout/status/1475715079173976066https://github.com/wuppp/cve-2021-45232-exp
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 27, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
