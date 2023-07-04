Apache APISIX - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-24112
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/02/11/3https://twitter.com/sirifu4k1/status/1496043663704858625https://apisix.apache.org/zh/docs/apisix/plugins/batch-requestshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-24112http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/02/11/3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 11, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.