Apache Archiva < 2.2.9 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-40308CVE-2022-40309
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://archiva.apache.org/docs/2.2.9/release-notes.htmlhttps://lists.apache.org/thread/x01pnn0jjsw512cscxsbxzrjmz64n4cchttps://lists.apache.org/thread/1odl4p85r96n27k577jk6ftrp19xfc27
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.