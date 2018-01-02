Apache Axis2 < 1.5.2 Document Type Declaration Processing Security Vulnerability CVE-2010-1632
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/40976http://geronimo.apache.org/2010/07/21/apache-geronimo-v216-released.htmlhttp://www-01.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?uid=swg27019456https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/AXIS2-4450https://svn.apache.org/repos/asf/axis/axis2/java/core/security/CVE-2010-1632.pdfhttp://www-01.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?rs=180&uid=swg24027020http://www-01.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?rs=180&uid=swg24027019http://www.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?uid=swg24027503http://www.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?uid=swg24027502http://www-01.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?uid=swg21433581
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.