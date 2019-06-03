Apache Hadoop Privilege Escalation Vulnerability CVE-2018-8029
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/17084c09e6dedf60efe08028b429c92ffd28aacc28454e4fa924578a@%3Cgeneral.hadoop.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
