Apache Kylin 3.0.1 - Command Injection Vulnerability CVE-2020-1956
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.sonarsource.com/blog/apache-kylin-command-injection-vulnerability/https://community.sonarsource.com/t/apache-kylin-3-0-1-command-injection-vulnerability/25706https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-1956http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2020/07/14/1https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r021baf9d8d4ae41e8c8332c167c4fa96c91b5086563d9be55d2d7acf@%3Ccommits.kylin.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 22, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
