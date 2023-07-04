Apache OFBiz <=16.11.07 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-1943
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rf867d9a25fa656b279b16e27b8ff6fcda689cfa4275a26655c685702%40%3Cdev.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://s.apache.org/pr5u8https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r034123f2767830169fd04c922afb22d2389de6e2faf3a083207202bc@%3Ccommits.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r8efd5b62604d849ae2f93b2eb9ce0ce0356a4cf5812deed14030a757@%3Cdev.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-1943
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.