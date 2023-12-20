Apache OFBiz < 17.12.07 - Arbitrary Code Execution CVE-2021-29200
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/04/27/4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-29200https://github.com/freeide/CVE-2021-29200https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r108a964764b8bd21ebd32ccd4f51c183ee80a251c105b849154a8e9d%40%3Ccommits.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r708351f1a8af7adb887cc3d8a92bed8fcbff4a9e495e69a9ee546fda%40%3Cnotifications.ofbiz.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 27, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
