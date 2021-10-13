Skip to main content

Apache Server - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2021-42013

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2021-42013
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-42013
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Oct 1, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Web server
Vendor
Apache
Product
Server

