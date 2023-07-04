Apache Solr DataImportHandler <8.2.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-0193
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/solr/CVE-2019-0193https://paper.seebug.org/1009/https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/SOLR-13669https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-0193https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/1addbb49a1fc0947fb32ca663d76d93cfaade35a4848a76d4b4ded9c@%3Cissues.lucene.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 1, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
