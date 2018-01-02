Apache Solr Directory Traversal Vulnerability (SOLR-4882, SOLR-5520) - Windows CVE-2013-6397
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/55730http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/63935http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2013/11/27/1http://lucene.apache.org/solr/4_6_0/changes/Changes.htmlhttps://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/SOLR-4882https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/SOLR-5520
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.