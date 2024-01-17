Apache Solr - Host Environment Variables Leak via Metrics API CVE-2023-50290
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://solr.apache.org/security.html#cve-2023-50290-apache-solr-allows-read-access-to-host-environment-variableshttps://x.com/sirifu4k1/status/1746755165066236216?s=20https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-50290https://github.com/wy876/POChttps://github.com/wy876/wiki
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 15, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
