Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution CVE-2017-12611

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2017-12611
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-12611
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Sep 20, 2017
Detection added at
Software Type
Web framework
Vendor
Apache
Product
Struts

