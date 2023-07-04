Apache Struts2 S2-053 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2017-9791
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/security-advisory/alert-cve-2017-9805-3889403.htmlhttp://struts.apache.org/docs/s2-048.htmlhttp://web.archive.org/web/20211207175819/https://securitytracker.com/id/1038838http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1038838https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20180706-0002/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.