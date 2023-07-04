Apache Struts2 S2-057 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2018-11776
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/jas502n/St2-057https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-057https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20180822-0001/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-11776http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/172830/Apache-Struts-Remote-Code-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 22, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
