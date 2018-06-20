Apache Tika Server XXE Vulnerability CVE-2016-4434
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mail-archives.apache.org/mod_mbox/tika-dev/201605.mbox/%3C1705136517.1175366.1464278135251.JavaMail.yahoo%40mail.yahoo.com%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
