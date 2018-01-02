Apache Tomcat HTTP Request Line Information Disclosure Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2016-6816
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://tomcat.apache.org/security-6.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_6.0.48http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94461https://tomcat.apache.org/security-7.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_7.0.73https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.0.39https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.8https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.0.M13https://qnalist.com/questions/7885204/security-cve-2016-6816-apache-tomcat-information-disclosure
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.