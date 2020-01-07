Apache Tomcat Privilege Escalation Vulnerability (Dec 2019) - Windows CVE-2019-12418
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/43530b91506e2e0c11cfbe691173f5df8c48f51b98262426d7493b67%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
