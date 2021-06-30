Apache Traffic Server (ATS) 7.0.0 < 8.1.2, 9.0.0 < 9.0.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2021-27577CVE-2021-32565CVE-2021-32566CVE-2021-32567CVE-2021-35474
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/ra1a41ff92a70d25bf576d7da2590575e8ff430393a3f4a0c34de4277%40%3Cusers.trafficserver.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
