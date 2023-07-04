Appwrite <=1.2.1 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2023-27159
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/b33t1e/43b26c31e895baf7e7aea2dbf9743a9ahttps://notes.sjtu.edu.cn/gMNlpByZSDiwrl9uZyHTKAhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-27159http://appwrite.comhttps://github.com/appwrite/appwrite
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 31, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.