Aptana Jaxer 1.0.3.4547 - Local File inclusion CVE-2019-14312
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47214http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/153985/Aptana-Jaxer-1.0.3.4547-Local-File-Inclusion.htmlhttps://github.com/aptana/Jaxer/commits/masterhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-14312https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 9, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
