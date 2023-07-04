Argus Surveillance DVR 4.0.0.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2018-15745
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://hyp3rlinx.altervista.org/advisories/ARGUS-SURVEILLANCE-DVR-v4-UNAUTHENTICATED-PATH-TRAVERSAL-FILE-DISCLOSURE.txthttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/149134/Argus-Surveillance-DVR-4.0.0.0-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/45296/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-15745https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 30, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.