Aria2 WebUI - Path traversal CVE-2023-39141
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://twitter.com/win3zz/status/1694239332465520684https://gist.github.com/JafarAkhondali/528fe6c548b78f454911fb866b23f66ehttps://github.com/ziahamza/webui-aria2/blob/109903f0e2774cf948698cd95a01f77f33d7dd2c/node-server.js#L10https://github.com/codeb0ss/CVE-2023-39141-PoChttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 22, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
