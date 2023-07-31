Art Gallery Management System Project v1.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-23161
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51214https://github.com/rahulpatwari/CVE/blob/main/CVE-2023-23161/CVE-2023-23161.txthttps://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171642/Art-Gallery-Management-System-Project-1.0-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-23161http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171642/Art-Gallery-Management-System-Project-1.0-Cross-Site-Scripting.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.