Artica Web Proxy 4.30 - OS Command Injection CVE-2020-17505
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/159267/Artica-Proxy-4.30.000000-Authentication-Bypass-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-17505https://blog.max0x4141.com/post/artica_proxy/https://github.com/sobinge/nuclei-templateshttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 12, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
