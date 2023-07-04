Aruba Airwave <8.2.3.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2016-8527
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/41482http://www.arubanetworks.com/assets/alert/ARUBA-PSA-2017-001.txthttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/41482/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-8527https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 6, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
