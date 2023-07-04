Atlassian Confluence Server - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-26085
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164401/Atlassian-Confluence-Server-7.5.1-Arbitrary-File-Read.htmlhttps://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-67893https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-26085http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164401/Atlassian-Confluence-Server-7.5.1-Arbitrary-File-Read.htmlhttps://github.com/e-hakson/OSCP
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 3, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
