ATutor <= 2.2.4 Access Control Vulnerability CVE-2021-43498
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157563/ATutor-LMS-2.2.4-Weak-Password-Reset-Hash.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
