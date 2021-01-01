FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions
We’re here to answer your most frequent questions about the tools and features on Pentest-Tools.com. If you can’t find what you are looking for, make sure to check out our Support Center or get in touch with us so we can help.
We are here for you!
Data Security
Find out how we collect your data and the scan results of your targets you use on Pentest-Tools.com.
Data privacy is one of our utmost concerns. We keep your data encrypted into our database and we have multiple defense-in-depth mechanisms to protect it. Furthermore, the security is also strengthened by our hosting provider's measures. Please see Linode security.
Creating an account
Commonly asked questions and answers on how to manage your Pentest-Tools.com account.
First, you need to buy a subscription from our Pricing page Then, an account is automatically created. You get an activation link via email to access your new account.
Payment
Find out how we process payments through FastSpring, our provider, what payment methods you can use, and more.
We accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and JCB, as well as check cards and ATM cards if they are issued by one of these major credit card companies. We also accept payment through PayPal and Amazon, as well as checks, money orders, and wire transfers.
All payments are processed via FastSpring, which is under contract with PentestTools SRL to process orders and collect payments worldwide.
Scanning
Find out how the process of scanning with our tools on Pentest-Tools.com impacts your infrastructure and how to whitelist our scanners.
You should whitelist the following FQDN:
scanners.pentest-tools.com.
This hostname resolves to multiple IP addresses used by our scanning servers:
-
212.71.244.176
-
212.71.255.152
-
139.162.192.40
-
139.162.202.208
-
139.162.209.251
-
139.162.221.245
-
139.162.224.195
-
88.80.191.29
-
176.58.123.114
-
178.79.150.162
-
178.79.163.66
-
178.79.183.178
-
109.74.197.184