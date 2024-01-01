Earn money and benefits by recommending Pentest-Tools.com
Grow your earnings by tapping into the booming demand for robust security tools that help organizations reduce their exposure to cyberattacks!
Earn lucrative commissions by promoting our comprehensive toolkit, which includes tools and capabilities for:
Penetration Testing
Attack Surface Mapping
Vulnerability Scanning
Ethical Exploitation
Pentest Reports
Continuous Security Monitoring
Loyal customers and referral partners who join the program:
- Enjoy a 10% affiliate commission every time someone uses your referral link
- Get cumulative benefits each month, as you bring more customers into the fold:
- 15% for 10-19 monthly sales.
- 20% for over 20 monthly sales.
- These bonuses do not stack from one month to the next.
Up to €800+
per confirmed sale*
* When reaching 20+ top tier product sales per month. See full table here.
Honestly, anyone in the Cyber Security Industry NEEDS to have Pentest-Tools.com in their tool belt
Pentest-Tools.com significantly simplifies the process of ensuring network security. Its intuitive interface and wide range of automated tools allow users to effortlessly scan and assess their networks for vulnerabilities. This ease of use enables both seasoned cybersecurity professionals and those with less technical expertise to effectively secure their networks against potential threats. By offering a suite of tools that can be deployed with just a few clicks, Pentest-Tools.com ensures that maintaining a secure network is accessible and straightforward, making it an indispensable resource for anyone responsible for network security.
Troy J
Why become a Pentest-Tools.com Affiliate?
Build and grow your income by promoting one of the most robust toolkits for offensive security activities on the market!
- Boost your earnings by promoting our extensive suite of over 20 tools that streamline the entire security testing process, from attack surface mapping to exploitation and detailed reporting.
- Capitalize on our market reputation, supported by the trust of over 2000 security teams from 100 countries, and enhance your promotional efforts with our high conversion rates.
- Reap attractive commissions with quick payout cycles, with constant product updates that create opportunities for growth
- Experience a partnership that grows with you, receiving ongoing support through comprehensive product training, personalized marketing materials, and more.
- Continue to develop your security services offering and keep client satisfaction high.
- Implement effective continuous risk management for your clients with our easy to onboard offensive toolkit.
In fact, this might prove to be the best affiliate program for cybersecurity out there. Earn commission with Pentest-Tools.com by subscribing as a cybersecurity tools affiliate!
Product facts
20+ tools that cover everything from attack surface mapping to exploitation and reporting
highly accurate detection for over 11.000 vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, exposures, and other security issues
10+ features for automating repetitive tasks, including pentest robots and scheduled scans
Built by a team of experienced penetration testers from Europe
Usage statistics
1 scan every 6s
7.5+ million findings/year
5+ million scans/year
1.5+ million scheduled scans/year
680.000 scans through API/year
470.000+ scans through pentest robots/year
5 things security teams can do with Pentest-Tools.com
- Automatically map the attack surface
- Scan for the latest critical vulnerabilities (including internal and authenticated scans)
- Exploit vulnerabilities to assess the business risk
- Write pentest reports 50% faster
- Continuously monitor the security of web applications and networks
Why customers love Pentest-Tools.com
Our Security Research Team delivers new detections and exploits for new, critical vulnerabilities every day. We also battle test our tools in live pentesting engagements, fine tuning their settings for the best performance.
Awards and recognition
SC Awards 2022
Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)
Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE 2022
Selected in Companies to Watch
G2 2024
Spring 2024 - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
“Ease of use, No complaints, No drawbacks found!”
Pentest-Tools is by far the best penetration testing software we have used. The support and customer relations team responds to us almost instantly, making our experience even more impressive.
Mathieu F.
Pentest-Tools.com is an exceptional platform for cybersecurity professionals, offering a user-friendly interface that simplifies the complex process of penetration testing. Its pre-programmed tools are a standout feature, enabling users to conduct comprehensive scans and security assessments with minimal setup.
Troy J.
“Fast and easy to use”
The best about Pentest-Tools are the preconfigured tools for checking the web services. They are easy to use and fast to implement.
Nicola J.
G2 reviews
“Fast, Easy and Useful Tools”
Pentest-Tools.com is a fantastic tools with great preconfigured features. It has such a range of comprehensive solutions which are really vital for any security team to get the job done efficiently.
Overall User Rating
Gartner Peer Insights reviews
How to Web Conference 2018
Startup Spotlight - Best Innovation Award
Innovation Labs 2017
Your earnings
Our goal is to provide one of the best offers in the industry, because we’re just starting our program and we’re looking to get as much traction as possible in these early days.
Conditions might change in the future, but, if you become our Affiliate today, you get to profit from these great deals forever!
Raw default commission table split by product and subscription period
|Product
|Monthly subscription
|Yearly subscription
|Basic
|$85 × 10% = $8.50
|$72 × 12 × 10% = $86.40
|Teams
|$395 × 10% = $39.50
|$336 × 12 × 10% = $403.20
|Enterprise
|Minimum $40.00
|Minimum $420.00
Is that it?
No, of course not. 😄
Additionally to the percentages above, every confirmed sale that is valid according to the conditions stated in our program will increase your commission from that moment onwards, up to a maximum of +10%. If you make at least 10 sales, the commission for each sale between the 10th and the 19th will be 15%. If you make at least 20 sales, the commission for each sale beyond 20 is 20%. (Tax deduction doesn't count for calculating payouts, as it varies from country to country.)
You read that right! Given enough sales made via your affiliate links, you can turn your 10% commission into 20%.
You can double your commission!
We've saved you the trouble of calculating everything. Here is the complete table of bonus tiers and potential earnings for you depending on the total valid sales generated:
|Total monthly sales
|Total commission
|Basic monthly
|Advanced monthly
|Teams monthly
|Enterprise monthly
|Basic yearly
|Advanced yearly
|Teams yearly
|Enterprise yearly
|1-9
|10%
|$8.50
|$19.00
|$39.50
|+$40.00
|$86.40
|$194.40
|$403.20
|+$420.00
|10-19
|15%
|$12.75
|$28.50
|$59.25
|+$60.00
|$129.60
|$291.60
|$604.80
|+$630.00
|20+
|20%
|$17.00
|$38.00
|$79.00
|+$80.00
|$172.80
|$388.80
|$806.40
|+$840.0
What's the catch?
There is none.
We just ask that each client you bring remains subscribed for a minimum of 2 full months. We start counting this period after the end of the month when you register a valid sale. This makes the client eligible for crediting you with the valid sale, referred to as "locked" in the Impact system. Once we validate and approve the sale, you will receive the payment on the 10th day of the following month.
Our job is to make our clients stay a lot longer, obviously, but this is the minimum period that we consider a tipping point for our customers becoming long-term users of our platform.
If they create an account and cancel the second day (or less than 2 months from the account creation date), this opens up avenues of abuse or just proves we aren’t a good fit for them. If they stay for about 3 months, they're much more likely to stay for longer than that.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. All referred customers must click on your referral link before signing up. Our affiliate cookies last for 30 days and are attributed via the “last click” method. If a customer does not click on the referral link, we are unable to credit your account.
Please feel free to contact us through the Impact platform anytime you need help finding or using your referral link.